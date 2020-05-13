Unlike some years, very little behind the scenes work has been done at the Teton Valley Museum this spring, and that’s unlikely to change given the Corvid-19 situation.
But the volunteers are hopeful the historical pioneer museum will be able to open to the public by the customary official opening the day after Memorial Day.
When it opens, the museum will feature it’s recently expanded exhibits in three spaces, the main building with two floors of exhibits, the agriculture display building with its emphasis on the farming and ranching heritage of the valley and the authentic sod-topped cabin with displays of actual artifacts from the homesteading age. Farm implements, a steam engine and other objects also are on display outside. And the library is filled with written information and photos about the history of the valley.
A cadre of volunteers work in half-day shifts to make the museum work. All of them are unpaid volunteers putting in hundreds of hours each summer.
As the time nears to open the doors for the season, watch for more details on hours and other important information. The museum is on Facebook and has a webpage.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
