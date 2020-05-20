It looks like we’re all going to have to wait a bit longer to explore the history and heritage of Teton Valley at the Teton Valley Museum.
The museum remains closed indefinitely until state guidelines deem it safe to open in these times of COVID-19.
Watch for an announcement in this column and on the museum Facebook page when a reopen-ing date is set.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
