Sometimes the best history lessons come from where they are least expected — like inside a wallet.
The wallets were tucked away in a plastic bag with other relics from an estate. They belonged to a man who had lived in Driggs nearly all his life, a life that spanned through 80 years of the 20th century and beyond.
When the wallets were opened it was obvious they were used for more than just carrying cash, credit cards and photos.
They each contained about a year’s worth of receipts, notes to self, Idaho Fish and Game licenses and Duck Stamps, and other items, creating a year-long time capsule into life in Driggs during 1950, 1961 and 1962. The receipts offer a rundown of businesses long gone: OK Rubber Welder, Mark Hatch coal hauler, Farmers Insurance Exchange, Idaho Bank of Commerce, Combined Insurance Co. of America, Staker Coal, Teton Hardware and Implement, J.H. Harper Drug Co., Teton Valley Electric, Elk Billiards, Rocky Mountain Gas Co., Teton Valley Power and Milling, Dr. Gordon M. Jensen. That’s just a sampling.
Also in the wallets was a receipt for paying a Fish and Game violation related to chickens, and membership cards for the Timberline Club, the Log Cabin Club, the Teton Valley Fish and Game Club and the Westbank Club in Idaho Falls, and Boots Allen’s business card for guided fishing trips out of Jackson, Wyo.
The wallet tells us rent for a post office box cost $2.80 annually in 1961, that a washer and dryer would put you back $320.70 in 1963, that an annual subscription to the Post Register cost $16 that year. In 1950 an Idaho Fish and Game license would set you back $3, and the Duck Stamp, which was then called a Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp, cost $2.
And in case of disaster, one wallet had a card with air raid instructions from the Civil Defense.
The main message: Take cover immediately.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.