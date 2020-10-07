Lovers of history have a couple of brothers from Montana to thank for documentary photos that depict Teton Valley towns in 1921.
The Bell Brothers of Havre, Mont., were busy in the early years of the 20th century taking huge panoramic photos of fledgling towns across Montana, Idaho and beyond.
They were Albert Francis Bell, 1890-1975, and Clarence Anthony Bell, 1893-1945. The photographs made in Teton Valley were signed, Bell Bros., Havre, Mont., 1921.
A quick internet search shows their work spanned the teens and 20s of the 1900s, but offers little in the way of biography.
What they produced shows history in black and white, instead of relying on passed down memories of yesteryear. Photoshop had yet to be invented.
The photos help date buildings and landmarks in a concrete manner. One of the more remarkable facts about the photos is the number of core downtown buildings that existed in 1921 still stand.
The Teton Valley Museum has copies of the panoramas of Victor and Driggs hanging on display. When the museum reopens pay a visit to find out more about your town’s early layout and history.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.