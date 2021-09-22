Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Pioneer schools were plentiful and very local in the early days before consolidation. Each number on this map represents a school. Map by Harold Forbush in “Education in the Upper Snake River Valley 1880-1950.”
An account written by William Ross Sandy, one of Teton Valley’s first teachers, details a career that paid a hefty $55 a month to instruct a class of 37 pupils of all ages. And it gives us a taste of what life was like in the early days of the valley.
The account of his time at the school appeared first in a March 1934 issue of the Teton Valley News.
Back when he taught, in 1892, harsh weather, a lack of roads and primitive modes of transportation made attending school impossible for teachers and students in winter, so a summer term was held.
Sandy came to the valley after the Moody School (in what is now Madison County) closed due to a lack of funding. He was hired to start a term May 16, 1892, at the school, a log building on the west side of the Teton River.
As part of the deal, he lived with the Carpenter family at a home near the school. “Game was plentiful in those days,” Sandy said in the account that is included in Harold Forbush’s “Education in the Upper Snake River Valley, 1880-1950.”
“Almost any day deer could be seen from the door of the house or the school house, and sometimes elk were nearby,” Sandy said. He and Mr. Carpenter would hunt on Saturdays, usually bringing in a couple of deer and an occasional elk.
He also recalled the first Fourth of July celebration in the valley, in 1892, and a celebration of Mormon Day, held July 25, 1892, that included a variety of foot and horse races.
He left the job Aug. 6, when school closed with a big dance. But he expressed interest in eventually returning to the valley.
