In these pandemic times the chances of an advertisement like this appearing in the newspaper or magazines seem slim.
In fact many in the valley might try to dissuade many newcomers from moving to the place they love.
Yet plenty of news stories have appeared lately about the number of urban refugees looking to escape the confines of cities by settling in rural refuges with great scenery, recreational diversity and economic potential. Teton Valley fits that description for many.
Back in the early history of Driggs a group of business owners called the Driggs Commercial Club put together information aimed at sharing their community’s opportunities with likeminded newcomers. They wanted people to join them in their effort to build a great town.
The club’s 96 members had “a heartfelt desire to see Driggs at the top of everything,” the marketing piece said.
What would they say if they saw their little town now?
Edlefsen is a volunteer at Teton Valley Museum.