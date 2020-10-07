In Driggs as development increases there has been a renewed interest in preserving some of the older structures in the valley.
A series of informal conversations on the topic inspired Driggs community development director Doug Self to schedule a public discussion with the outreach historian from the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office, Dan Everhart.
“The existing and in-process update of the comprehensive plan both recommend working to protect important historic architectural and archaeological resources, and we have not made much progress on that,” Self said.
While Driggs does have two notable examples of historic restoration, the old county courthouse and KeyBank, there hasn’t been much action on that front recently. However, in the past other historic structures, including the apartments above Corner Drug and KeyBank, have been identified as possible options for restoration.
In addition to the courthouse, the Spud Drive-In, the Victor depot, and the Pierre’s Hole 1832 Battle Area Site south of Driggs are also in the National Register of Historic Places.
Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities and process, including technical and monetary assistance for preservation, are invited to the meeting, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 in person at the Driggs City Council Chambers and as an online Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/88579623130. A recording of the meeting will be made available afterwards.