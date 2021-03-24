Among his many tales of early Teton Valley, Jim Breckenridge detailed how a guy earned enough money as a farm worker in Haden to marry his sweetheart.
The story came up as background to a history of Sam Swanner’s property there.
As Breckenridge told it, a man named Kim Hibbard had land near the Teton River on South Leigh Creek. Hibbard hired Jerry Seamore (maybe Seymour) to plow 20 acres of the property.
“He dug twenty acres of sod with a walking plow,” Breckenridge said. Hibbard gave the man $15 a month.
“One morning he went out and hooked up the plow,” Breckenridge said. “The boss came out and gave him his month’s pay and three $5 gold pieces. He put them in his pocket and plowed three rounds. Then he discovered he’d lost his money. So he put the team in the barn and took a pitch fork and went out and turned the furrows back for a round and a half and found the three gold pieces. He was working for his wedding stake to get married.”
But that’s not all of the story. On that parcel of plowed land, Hibbard planted oats, Breckenridge said, the first oats in the valley. Then Hibbard sold the property to Swanner, who went on to build two or three homes there.
Edlefsen is a volunteer with the Teton Valley Museum.