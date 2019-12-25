Nostalgia strikes anyone over 50 this time of year.
What you are about to read are my memories and are not necessarily historically accurate. Unfortunately, lots of people who could collaborate the facts are long gone to the North Pole in the sky, the perpetual Winter Wonderland.
Growing up in Driggs the holiday season always meant snow and lots of it, enough to coat the roads with a snow pack that seemed perfect for taking an exhilarating ride on skis or sleds behind a car around town.
The most amazing part of the memory was the fact it was my dad behind the wheel. Was he trying to kill us?
The aluminum saucer was the favorite for the most risky ride. There was no stopping it when the car went around a corner. Quite a lot of whopping and hollering was involved.
Just about as much fun was a ride in Uncle Ron’s sleigh with his gray horse, Deacon. It was a much anticipated or much dreaded tradition, depending upon whether the horse had behaved on your Christmas ride the year before.
Uncle Ron would take a few kids in the sleigh along a route similar to the sled route. The hope was always that the two pursuits wouldn’t meet and frighten the horse.
Uncle Ron and his beautiful sleigh bells would also transform into a Christmas Eve Santa at our house, delighting my younger siblings and probably me if me mind went back that far back into nostalgia land.
We loved Saturdays, when we would get to put on our snow pants and other snow gear and trudge downtown, climbing the often giant snowbanks to get there for the winter games.
I recall one race where crafty adults would line us up and throw out pennies and nickels and a couple of quarters so the kids could race to pick them up. Of course the warm coins melted into the snow packed road. With our mittens we struggled with every treasure.
I think the festivities included a drawing for the adults with lots of boxes of oranges and a couple of turkeys on the line.
And at the end there was always Santa Claus, who handed out prizes in small brown bags to every kids that waited in line.
I can still see and feel that bag bulging with an orange and hard candy. It was almost as much fun as browsing through Price Mercantile’s Toy Land, making sure the parents knew what we wanted to put on our lists.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
