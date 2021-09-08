The newly-formed Teton County Historic Preservation Commission met for the first time on Aug. 31 for an orientation and introduction.
The seven commissioners applied for seats on the board and were appointed by the Teton Board of County Commissioners to represent all the jurisdictions of Teton County, Idaho. The members are tasked with planning for and encouraging historic preservation, by working with local governments and the public. By founding the commission, Teton County became the fortieth Certified Local Government community in Idaho, a program overseen by the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office.
In person at the Tuesday meeting were Vancie Turner, Barbara Agnew, Jamie Schoen, and Steve Temple, who was voted as the commission chair. In attendance online were Molly Tyson and Joe Moody, who was voted vice chair. The commissioners brought a range of experiences and skillsets: Schoen worked for years as an archaeologist with the Forest Service and was a founding member of the Teton County, Wyoming Historic Preservation Board; Moody is a retired engineer; Agnew taught history for decades. Other members share an interest in history, outdoor education, public policy, and architecture.
“This has been on my list for a long time. I appreciate you all being the force behind this and I’m excited to see where you take it,” said Driggs community development director Doug Self, who was integral in founding the group and will serve as its secretary, with help from county public information officer Holly Powers.
Pete L’Orange, the Certified Local Government coordinator for the State Historic Preservation Office, gave the commissioners a rundown of recommendations and expectations for their new roles.
“Our job here at SHPO is to really make your historic preservation projects as successful as possible,” L’Orange said.
The commissioners briefly brainstormed about where to direct their attentions, and decided they needed an inventory of what properties in Teton County are considered historic or worthy of preservation. Tyson mentioned that she was interested in preserving historic landscapes as well as structures.
“I’m particularly excited about the potential to expand what we consider as historic beyond just buildings,” she said. “Especially as the valley’s climate rapidly changes.”
L’Orange encouraged the body to focus first on crafting a local historic preservation plan, which he said would direct their work, help new members or local governments understand their mission, allow them to advocate in their community, and help in pursuing funding for projects. SHPO offers grants through the National Park Service, and L’Orange said a planning document is a valid use of grant funds.
The historic preservation commission will meet on the last Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m. at the courthouse. Agendas and minutes will be posted on the county’s meeting portal at tetoncountyidaho.gov.