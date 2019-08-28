A couple of visitors to the Teton Valley Museum recently were looking for a specific artifact they had heard was on display.
They described it as a settee.
Volunteers searched the museum data bases and could find no mention of it as being donated by a person of their last name, Wallace. So no luck there.
They also wondered about mention of their Wallace name in B.W. Driggs’ “History of Teton Valley.”
Those references were easy to find. As a great granddaughter of B.W. Driggs, I’ve been very familiar with the Wallace name was it figures prominently into the history of the town of Driggs. It was Henry Wallace who donated land for the townsite of what would become Driggs.
The museum visitors related their story of why the town was not named Wallace instead of Driggs. It was because the state already had a city named Wallace, they said. It was named Driggs because so many people with the Driggs surname happened to sign the petition to have a post office in the town. A bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., made that decision.
As ancestors of those early settlers, the Wallaces and I agreed it was interesting to talk about so long ago.
Later the volunteers found the Wallace couch in the parlor room upstairs in the museum. It’s on loan from Barbara Wallace Ditmore, and came from the home in Driggs of Howard Wallace.
Visit the museum soon to see it.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.