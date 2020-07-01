Ninety-seven years ago Teton Valley had an officer-related shooting.
The headline tells the story. Jack Henrie of Clawson died at the hands of Teton County sheriff’s deputies when he tried to stop the officers from taking his still.
He was resisting arrest and had fired on the sheriff when Deputy W.L. Killpack fired three shots, “all of which took effect,” said the story dated June 21, 1923. The sheriff, Killpack and George H. Hobbs were at Henrie’s place at sunup with a search warrant to look for moonshine whisky and the “means of manufacturing it.”
In a thick grove of trees near the house the sheriff and Killpack found “a complete outfit for making contraband liquor.”
Henrie and his loaded rifle tried to stop the lawmen from taking the still. The sheriff talked him into lowering the gun, but Henrie tried to destroy evidence by taking it from the car and flinging it into the creek. The sheriff got the rifle away from him, but Henrie pulled a revolver and fired at the sheriff, creasing his coat.
Killpack opened fire and seriously wounded Henrie with three shots. He died later in a car near Clementsville as he was being taken to a hospital.
An inquest was held in which the coroner’s jury found Henrie had died from a gunshot inflicted by an officer “in the discharge of his duty.”
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, where countless tales of the past may be dug up.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.