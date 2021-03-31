Pioneers were attracted to Teton Valley. Hearing stories from others, they would trek from Utah (usually), like what they saw, then make preparations and make the move.
It seems like that would be quite a bit of hard work itself. But their travails were just beginning. Did they know what lay ahead? If they somehow did, they were unbelievably brave.
Thomas G Bates detailed the hardships he and his family endured as they helped settle the area in Teton Valley that would come to be called Bates.
He moved to Teton Basin in 1889 and by Nov. 1 that year had built a two-room log house with a dirt floor and a dirt roof. In his history, Bates said the doors were made by splitting logs and hewing the round side of them then finishing with a drawing knife plane. The boards were put together with hardwood pins.
Bates said his in-laws lived with them the first winter. The lumber that couple had saved up to build their own house came in quite handy during February, when the area had three days and three nights of steady rain.
“Our house began to leak,” he wrote. Even the dirt came through the lumber. The lumber the in-laws had saved was laid next to the side of the house to keep our beds dry. We bailed water out of the house with a bucket.”
Their 6-month-old baby, Ernest, was kept in a rocking chair under an umbrella.
Bates said one of his neighbors had a tent set up inside his house to keep his family dry.
They survived and stayed, and the story continued.
Edlefsen is a volunteer with the Teton Valley Museum.