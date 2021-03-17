The Teton Valley Museum is in possession of a loving account of the settlement of Haden in Teton Valley by Luella Fullmer and Pearl Rammell, descendants of pioneers.
“Haden was laid out on a beautiful flat plot of land, which, after the famers began to irrigate, subbed (water) just enough to always look green and fresh,” their account said. “It must have looked like an oasis in the desert to the weary traveler who had spent the day coming over the dusty, rutty road from Teton City.”
The Haden townsite was dedicated Nov. 13, 1905, the third townsite in Teton Valley. The owners of the property were Willard G. Homer, Joseph A. Black and George Little. The account says Haden was located about 3 miles southeast of the Teton River Bridge on the main highway into the valley and was a stagecoach stop where teams were exchanged and passengers could take meals at the Black Hotel.
Haden gets its name from the surveying party leader Dr. Ferdinand V. Hayden, though the “y” was dropped in the name, forever confusing writers, readers and history buffs.
The town of Haden mostly disappeared and was absorbed when Tetonia was settled closer to the railroad line. But evidence of the community remains with the Haden Cemetery adjacent to Highway 33. To find out who settled the area, take a walk in that cemetery.
Edlefsen is a volunteer with the Teton Valley Museum.