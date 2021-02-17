One of the most priceless gifts the Teton Valley Museum gets is a personal account of life in Teton Valley in the early days.
Melvin W. “Bill” Burgener provided such an account in December 2002. His memories tell of life in Darby in the mid 20th century.
He recalls that after living at several spots in Darby his parents, William John and Anita Larsen Burgener bought the Hillman place in 1940 or 1941, where he was expected to help with the farm.
“I drove teams on a three-horse hitch to plow, harrow and level for planting but he (his dad) always drilled the grain or peas,” Burgener said. “I also ran the mower, the rake and the push rake to move the hay to the stack where it was lifted in nets by a derrick to form the stack.”
He helped irrigate potatoes and other crops.
Winters were hard. County roads weren’t plowed so travel was by horse team and sleigh. He remembers the school where he attended one year before classes were consolidated with Driggs.
Getting to Driggs to school was tricky. The solution was a “box bus” to mount on a sleigh. Benches were built on each side and there was a door on each end with a spot for a pot-bellied wood stove.
“My dad drove that bus for a number of years and picked up students along the south side of Darby,” Burgener said. He would take the students to the highway to meet the bus. In the afternoon he would meet the bus and take the students home again.
He also recalls the day the old school that would used as a church burnt to the ground. It was Feb. 17, 1946, when it caught fire during church. “There was no water hose or a fire department to fight the blaze,” he said.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.