Driving through Tetonia today the prominent commercial buildings include a couple of bars, a bar and cafe, a custom furniture and gift shop, a service station and a motel. The cluster of grain elevators serves as the iconic Tetonia landmark.
But there are hints of a bigger business district in the past.
Thanks to someone who didn’t sign their work, a map has been created to show the businesses in Tetonia in the golden era from 1910 to 1930, when the place was really booming.
One can even seen the transitions already underway, from livery stable and blacksmith shop to two car garages and a service station.
The little town had two general merchandise stores.
Denoting the prominence of dairies, Tetonia had a cream station and a cheese factory. And it had a couple of barber shops.
But those times have changed. Some types of businesses have become obsolete and others have consolidated and closed because of the ease of travel and better selections and service in the bigger towns.
One thing that’s likely to never change in Tetonia is its lively, even fierce sense of community. It’s one of the things that makes up Teton Valley’s character.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum, where this map is located in a file about Tetonia.