One of the best things that ever happened to me was a gift from my grandfather, Byron Driggs. One day he handed me his Kodak A-1 camera after he had earlier gave me a box his negatives produced by it.
A few of those negatives illustrate what it was like for a family of eastern Idaho tourists to visit Yellowstone National Park. Historians have dubbed tent campers from close to the parks as “Sagebrushers” to differentiate them from the “Fancy” campers (my term) who spent fortunes to travel by rail and stagecoach to spend time in the park’s famous grand lodges.
No matter what type of visitor you were, the sights you saw were the same. Until the mid teens, all travel was by foot or horse and wagon inside the park. But when automobiles were allowed, the park became much more accessible.
These photos were likely taken about 1920, when auto travel allowed families to see more sights faster.
Two things are most obvious in these daring photos: Few rules were obvious or enforced as my relatives were all over the sensitive crust of the geysers. And, they seemed to be the only people there.
Enjoy your next trip into the national parks and imagine what it might have been like in 1920.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley museum.
