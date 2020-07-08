Among the first areas to be settled in Teton Valley was Fox.
Fox later became known as Chapin. Now parts of it are sometimes called Drictor, to the annoyance of old-timers.
A history of Chapin compiled by Ruby Stone Burnside tells of the first residents, first school and post office. The history is in the Teton Valley Museum library.
A man named Gideon M. Murphy is credited as visiting Fox in 1887 and returning a year later. He was among the area’s first settlers, a list that also included Charles M. Smith, Nels Christensen, Charlie Powell, Joseph Johnson, Henry Tonks, Ben Jones, Albert Sierste, Ted Kimball, Ray Kimball, Will Davies, Pat Davies, Bill Hart, Jim Davies, Joseph Dewey and Mike Byrnes.
Descendants of some of these settlers still live in the valley.
It was in Chapin that the first white female baby was born in the valley: Lizzie Murphy Woolstenhulme, born Oct. 15, 1888.
Technically she was born in Fox, as Fox didn’t become Chapin until 1895. Fox took the name of the creek. Chapin was named after a postal official in Washington D.C., the history said.
According to the history, the area’s first school was built in 1894. Five years later a frame school house was built.
A school was needed because many settlers arrived in 1889 from the Cache Valley, Utah, area.
In 1892 a post office was established there and four years later a building was constructed specifically for a post office.
The Fox branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1892, with the Chapin Ward being organized in 1896.
As time passed the schools and wards were consolidated into larger entities, as happened throughout the valley. As far as I know, no sign will announce you are in Chapin.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
