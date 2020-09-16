The good old days in Driggs included a corner grocery store where my mother used to send me with a few coins to buy her a pack of Camels and myself a little box of licorice Snaps for my trouble.
Earl Harris was happy to oblige. He knew me and my mother, and probably everyone in the family. We were neighbors, after all.
Sometime after I left for college the store closed. But like all places that are part of our youth, I can still see it like yesterday, the buckets of rock cores that were left over somehow from the days when a company decided to drill for oil in the Big Holes. The Snaps were on a shelf on the south side of the store with other confections. Harris pulled the cigarettes out from behind the counter.
Fast forward about 65 years through a number of businesses that have come and gone and the place has been transformed into a popular spot to pick up breakfast or lunch— still staffed with friendly people trying to make a living.
Those of us who lived on that block in Driggs in those early years had no clue there would ever be a place there that would have “bistro” in its name.
Though when a person thinks back, it was a stretch, really, that Harris’ store could be called a grocery.
