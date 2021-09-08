Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This is part of a larger photo dated 1921 of downtown Driggs. It appears at least some of the walkways still were boardwalks.
Driggs is no stranger recently to public works. This year it’s the Colter parking lot replacement. A couple of years ago it was the water project. Seal coating is done most summers.
Imagine Driggs 100 years ago, when the business district itself was just getting built.
An interview by history buff Harold Forbush of Perry Sewell in the 1970s paints a picture of how the town looked in those days.
Sewell was telling Forbush about the appearance of the town when his father was one of the first merchants in the new town.
Sewell all of the businesses along the main street were made of wood, and they all had board walks.
Then Sewell pinpointed an important date in the progress of Driggs infrastructure.
“I remember in 1915-1917 I remember the sidewalks were put in as they are now,” he told Forbush. “A lot of them are the original sidewalks,” he said in that 1970s conversation. “They have been there that long.”
He couldn’t recall the sidewalk contractor but he did recall his friend, Roy Stone, helping to mix that concrete.
“He really did some hard work,” Sewell said.
The Teton Valley Museum has hundreds of personal histories donated by families and created through interviews with people. Let us know if you know a valley resident whose memory of the early days would be beneficial for posterity.
