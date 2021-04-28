Many story gems from pioneer times can be found in the journals and family histories of early Teton Valley settlers.
This story comes from the Nahum Curtis family. It’s written by Clyde F. Curtis (1899-1971). He recalled early trips he took with his father hauling freight from Rexburg to Blodgett and Co. in Victor in the early 1900s.
“Dad figured on at least five days,” he wrote, to make the journey. Horses shod, wagon greased and brake block checked, they would start quite early in the morning from Victor and spend their first night at the Teton River by Harrops.
They would arrive in Rexburg late in the afternoon. If they were hauling flour it was easy, he said, and meant just a stop at the flour mill. If they had to haul other merchandise it meant “some going here and there until we had a load.”
They had to pick up items for his mother, and he had saved up to buy to large rubber bands that would become flippers to attempt to kill ground squirrels with pebbles on the way home.
“Then dad always made an event of buying a good-sized chunk of BALONEY and this we made into sandwiches and I can’t recall anything that tasted better about then,” Custis wrote.
They carried food from home, too, and bedrolls.
He said they never carried a lot of weight due to the condition of the pioneer roads. They would leave Rexburg by mid afternoon and haul as far as Teton City on the trip back, then to Harrop’s by the river, then home the next day.
Sometimes the trip would be delayed until the morning, in which case they stopped at Canyon Creek.
“There was usually variety to our load and I doubt if Dad ever received any hard cash but think the pay for the freighting was credited to the account at the store,” he said.
Curtis wrote pages and pages of equally enthralling tales, reliving memories he and his family shared. Many other early valley residents took the time, too, to recall the histories of their family and themselves. A collection of the histories is stored at the Teton Valley Museum.
Edlefsen is a volunteer with the Teton Valley Museum.