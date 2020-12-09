It’s my theory that whatever music was popular in your formative teenage years is the music you will always sing in the shower and smile at whenever it’s randomly played.
That why my parents were partial to “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and why my grandmother love Gershwin.
It’s also why I will always favor 60s rock and roll.
I forget the 60s were 60 years ago, but got a flash from the past the other day when I opened up an old scrapbook and found that “Exiles” poster and a KUPI radio list of top 40 hits for the week of July 28, 1962.
The No. 1 hit was “Roses are Red” by Bobby Vinton. Ray Charles had No. 3, “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”
Pat Boone, Bobby Darin and a guy named Elvis Presley had hits on the list, as did Lawrence Welk for “Baby Elephant Walk,” which I remember like yesterday.
This list came before the Beatles and The Rolling Stones, my favorite. It’s hard to believe it predates Bob Dylan.
Next time you find yourself humming a song, think about when you first heard it. You might have been a teenager.
Edlefsen is a volunteer for the Teton Valley Museum