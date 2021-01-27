One of the hazards of selling ice is fire.
In the olden days entrepreneurs harvested ice in the dead of winter and kept it in pits to use for refrigeration when summer arrived.
A Teton Valley ice company owned by the Hillman Bros. harvested ice and stored it for use in refrigerated rail cars. The San Diego Fruit and Produce Co. would ship green peas from the valley in scores of rail cars to markets as far away as the East Coast.
Hillman Bros. used straw to insulate the ice. It was the straw that caught fire one August day, quickly melting as much as 100 tons of ice, a Teton Valley News story from Aug. 22, 1929 said.
The fire spread so quickly and “gained so much easy headway in the straw covering the ice that no effort would avail to check or stop it until the straw was consumed,” the story said.
Both the Hillman Bros., and the produce company suffered considerable financial loss as it was the only available ice supply in the valley.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, which specializes in local history.