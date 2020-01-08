In case you have been in a cave, you know we are entering a new decade as well as a new year.
You may also know that it was Grand Targhee Resort’s 50th anniversary last month — so it’s also the anniversary of the beginning of major changes in Teton Valley.
Here’s a look at what else happened at the beginning of 1970.
The census showed the valley had 2,351 people, down from 1960, when there were 2,623 and 177 fewer than in 1950. Notice a trend. The 2018 population estimate is 11,640. At least some of the credit for the valley’s turnaround in population can be attributed to Targhee.
In April of 1970, the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor officially opened its doors. It seems incredible that until six years after I graduated from Teton High School there was no public library in the valley.
In 1970 the end came to a prominent business in the valley. The Nelson-Ricks Creamery closed in Driggs after 40 years of making cheese from the milk of Teton Valley cows.
The leader of the valley’s most populous church died in January of 1970. LDS Church President David O. McKay died at 96 in Salt Lake City.
June of 1970 brought the dedication of the Ruby Carson Memorial Park in Tetonia, where the first 1,500 gathered to celebrate, according to the Teton (LDS) Stake Centennial Book. In the 50 years since the dedication thousands of families have enjoyed the park.
What has changed in the last 50 years of your family?
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum in Driggs.
