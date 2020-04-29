The first mention of the Fabulous Featherettes group appeared in the 1958 Tetonian yearbook.
That was quite a year for the young group. The group won first place in a contest in Idaho Falls and because of that were invited to march in the Hellderado Days Parade in Las Vegas.
They made it into a vacation, visiting Hoover Dam, Bryce Canyon and other spots. They stayed in a $3 million hotel “where they were the only guests and enjoyed a private swimming pool,” the yearbook says.
As a participant, I know the drill team had other fabulous trips, performing at the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962 and at half-time shows at many sporting events. Hundreds of high school girls had a chance to learn the routines and enjoy the trips through the years.
The group again participated at the state contest this year, and tryouts already have been held for the upcoming year, insuring the team with at least a 61-year tradition keeps kicking high.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum and a former Featherette. This column was reprinted from 2019 while Edlefsen is on a break.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.