Teton County voters decided in 1924 to foot the cost of construction on Driggs’ most famous red brick building.
Contractor Charles Zollinger of Rexburg, built the $106,657 building paid for by a bond.
The flat-roofed , red brick veneer building was designed by C.A. Sundberg, a prominent Rexburg architect who also designed the Madison County Courthouse and many other eastern Idaho buildings.
The building was completed in 1924, nine years after the creation of the county in a split from Madison County.
Thousands of deeds were recorded, hundreds of marriage licenses and a plethora of trials and other legal county business was conducted there. The 2009 completion of construction of the new Courthouse off the Bates Road meant all the county’s legal action was moved there.
The old courthouse is privately owned and has been repurposed to house several businesses.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.