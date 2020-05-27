A recent message on the Teton Valley Museum Facebook page, which I administer, got me thinking about Drictor and Dritonia.
The question raised was whether the museum had any maps showing Chapin, Darby and the Fox Creek areas.
“We really need to show some newbies there is no such thing as Drictor,” the message said.
After a little research online and talking to people, I discovered some find the made-up words as offensive as robbery, especially those who have ancestors who settled where Drictor and Dritonia have been labeled. They feel the terms rob them of culture and history.
Online, the first mention of the words comes in 2014 when Teton County planners were discussing areas of impact near Tetonia, Driggs and Victor and scenic corridor designations. There actually are maps with labels along Highway 33 showing the terms.
In 2017 in a column submitted to the Teton Valley News, the Valley Advocates for Responsible Development addressed Drictor and Dritonia as the sprawling areas that make up Chapin, Darby, Clawson and other historical communities.
Of those original communities VARD said, ”Mormon pioneers practiced smart growth before the term even existed.” The column said VARD finds the Drictor and Dritonia sprawl “antithetical to Teton Valley’s heritage.”
But the names have caught on. Beers from two breweries in the valley bore the name, Drictor from Wildlife Brewery in Victor and Drictor Brown ale from Citizen 33 Brewery in Driggs.
And an Airbnb in Victor uses the name Drictor Basecamp.
To respect the heritage of the valley, understand that there are still people who live here that cherish that heritage connected to where they live.
But if you must use those words, I’m sure it’s totally OK to use them to order beer or rent vacation rooms.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, whose goal is to preserve and protect the pioneer heritage and history of the valley.
