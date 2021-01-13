Weekly newspapers once nearly universally ran columns from correspondents that kept readers informed about who was going to dinner at the neighbor’s house, who took a trip and who held parties and other events of local consequence.
Thanks to one of those columns and a correspondent named Laura Mackley, we know what happened in the Darby area of Teton Valley the week of March 21, 1946.
Besides a few dinner parties and Sunday visiting, Mackley noted the return to the valley of Russell Hillman, who returned home from China and the Pacific islands. Illness was plaguing a few residents, but a banquet was held that raised about $1,000 for a new Darby LDS Ward Chapel.
The women of the area were meeting at the Delaney home to work on items for a bazaar the following week. Meanwhile, many men from Darby were getting logs from Darby Canyon to be used to help build the new chapel.
