Darby residents hang out in Darby Canyon on a community picnic. Thanks to community correspondents to the Teton Valley News we can catch a day to day glimpse of life in the valley.

 Teton Valley Museum

Weekly newspapers once nearly universally ran columns from correspondents that kept readers informed about who was going to dinner at the neighbor’s house, who took a trip and who held parties and other events of local consequence.

Thanks to one of those columns and a correspondent named Laura Mackley, we know what happened in the Darby area of Teton Valley the week of March 21, 1946.

Besides a few dinner parties and Sunday visiting, Mackley noted the return to the valley of Russell Hillman, who returned home from China and the Pacific islands. Illness was plaguing a few residents, but a banquet was held that raised about $1,000 for a new Darby LDS Ward Chapel.

The women of the area were meeting at the Delaney home to work on items for a bazaar the following week. Meanwhile, many men from Darby were getting logs from Darby Canyon to be used to help build the new chapel.

Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, which specializes in local history.

