One of the earliest settlers in Teton Valley may not have been who he said he was.
According to B.W. Driggs’ History of Teton Valley, Jim Darby built a shelter near the stream named Goodfellow Creek by F. D. Hayden and his survey crew.
Darby stayed through the summer and associated with some other early residents that were unfamiliar with Hayden’s creek name. They started calling the creek Darby and it stuck. In fact the whole area came to be called Darby.
“This Jim Darby was described by one the the survivors of those early days as a strange creature, and it was thought this was an assumed name and that he was a fugitive from justice,” Driggs writes. “He was not a trapper and in fact he had no occupation whatever. Before winter came he had disappeared to parts unknown.
The area was settled further by Mormons, who built a school and a church there and established a cemetery.
Driggs described it as the garden spot of the valley with rich fertile soil and an abundant water supply from Darby Creek, which helped to produce crops, orchards, gardens and a dairy industry.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, which specializes in local history.