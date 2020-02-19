Dancing in the valley

Teton Valley’s settlers brought with them a genuine love and appreciation for music, an appreciation that’s lasted through the subsequent generations. Rare was a family that didn’t bring some type of instrument with them, even if it was only a whistle or harmonica.
Some of the pioneers had real talent — the Beesleys, James Griggs and many others.
Besides entertaining themselves and their families, the pioneers entertained each other with their musical prowess.
Often the entertainment included dances. Every would attend the dances, from grandpa and grandma to the little kids and babies, who would usually sleep through the festivities.
Dances were held in churches, schools and dance halls specifically for the purpose.
Even the long-gone mining town of Sam in the Big Holes had a hall where dances were held. Many family histories the Teton Valley Museum include recollections of the dances as they provided a welcome respite from long winters and hard times.
Through the generations families have continued to enjoy dances. But as television and other types of recreation appeared, the dance halls disappeared.
Bands still play and people still dance, but it isn’t the main family entertainment anymore.
Find out more about the history of music in the valley at the Teton Valley Museum, where an exhibit is dedicated to the topic.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
