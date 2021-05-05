Teton County and the three cities have entered into an agreement to establish a Historic Preservation Commission in order to inventory the county’s historic resources and encourage their preservation.
Between five and nine commissioners, appointed by the Teton Board of County Commissioners from across the valley, will be charged with assisting the county with preparing State Historic Preservation Office grant applications for historic sites; surveying historic properties within each jurisdiction within Teton County; and providing other support as requested by city and county planners. The commission will not have any permitting or regulatory ability, it will merely be a recommending body.
Candidates should have an interest in or knowledge of history or historic preservation. At least two members should have professional experience in architecture, history, planning, archaeology, engineering, conservation, law, or other historic preservation-related disciplines. The county will begin advertising for candidates this summer; for more information on the commission contact Driggs development director Doug Self (dself@driggsidaho.org), who has taken the lead on establishing the group.
“This has been on my list for 15 years,” Self told the members of the Driggs City Council before they approved the memorandum of understanding with the county on April 20. “It’s in the Driggs comprehensive plan and the comprehensive plans of the other jurisdictions as well, but the idea just kind of languished. The State Historic Preservation Office reached out last year at the same time that I was thinking about it and we were able to get it moving. I’m happy to see it move forward.”