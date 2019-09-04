On a wall of the Teton Valley Museum hangs a copy of a photograph by William Henry Jackson that shows the camp of the Hayden Expedition at the mouth of the Teton Canyon in 1871. The photo is believed to be the first ever taken of the Tetons.
Researcher Mike Merigliano of Driggs has been revisiting spots in the region where Jackson and other early photographers captured images of the landscape. He’s been rephotographing them as part of contracted research project.
The project aims to compare vegetation then and now to determine what changes have occurred within in the photographic timeframe. The research may be used by federal land management agencies charged with taking care of the resources.
Recently he let this museum volunteer tag along to see what’s involved in the photography, possibly for an update of the Jackson exhibit. He captured the new old scene on black and white film that matched closest to that used by Jackson or the other photographers he’s duplicating. He also uses a more modern black and white film and color film.
His camera isn’t close to the same as Jackson’s, but it photographs with nearly the same surface ratio. Jackson used a huge camera that created 11-by-14 inch or even 16-by-20-inch glass negatives.
Getting a good comparison requires Merigliano to visit the sites at as close to possible to the calendar date of the original to get the light right.
Then he waits until the clouds move on and shadows disappear from the hillsides to reveal the scene as Jackson must have seen it 148 years ago. If it rains or is overcast, it’s better luck next year.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
