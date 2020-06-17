Digging into history can take different kinds of shovels.
At the Teton Valley Museum we have many kinds of tools for getting to the bottom of historical questions.
Artifacts are interesting, and they can be priceless at telling a story.
Family histories provide a glimpse at the past through the eyes of a particular family or person. Though reliable, they may offer just a nugget in the bucket.
Community histories may offer a more complete picture of the past, often through com-pilations from residents of the area. The community stories are as thorough as the com-pliers.
A good example of how communities get their histories together can be found in the Alta, Wyo., history folder.
Someone contacted Wyoming officials to discover the first school district on record was in 1896. And the district officials that year and in 1897 and 1898 were George S. Young, director; T.R. Wilson, clerk; and E.S. Pratt, treasurer.
According to the same research, the district in 1899 had 32 pupils, and the treasurer, H.E. Rigby, noted $183 was appropriated for the district.
The museum’s community histories are a valuable source for researching the history of the valley, both the Wyoming and Idaho areas.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum
