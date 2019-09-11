Long one of the most popular and precious artifacts in the Teton Valley Museum, the Colter Stone has new digs.
Thanks to a generous donation from Ray and Cherie Hinchcliff via the Tin Cup drive, the relic now has a lighted display case in a more prominent location.
The stone, shaped like a human head, was plowed up in South Leigh Canyon by William Beard in 1933.
Carved on one side is the date 1808, and the name John Colter is etched on the other.
Beard traded the stone to rancher Aubrey C. Lyon in exchange for a pair of boots.
Lyon, realizing its potential significance, eventually donated it in 1934 to Grand Teton National Park. It is displayed in the museum on loan from the park.
If the stone is authentic it helps trace John Colter’s route through the area, placing him in Teton Valley and likely Jackson Hole during his explorations of 1808, and making him most likely the first European to set foot in the valleys. No other evidence exists to prove which route Colter took on his journey through the Yellowstone area. The stone has never been officially authenticated.
Colter was a private in the Lewis and Clark Corp of Discovery and a solitary explorer during his journey through the region.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
