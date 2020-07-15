Who could guess a landslide and subsequent flood in Wyoming would figure into the early history of the Clawson area in Teton Valley?
Deep snowpack, heavy spring rains and saturated soils likely dislodged by minor earthquakes caused the landslide in June 1925 across the Gros Ventre River, creating Lower Slide Lake.
Two years later in 1927 another hard winter and wet spring caused the river to swell and the slide dam to partially fail.
The subsequent flood killed six people, destroyed Kelly, Wyo., and flooded Jackson and Wilson. Those who were left needed help.
in Clawson Alfred Hansen, the bishop of a ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints there, asked his flock for donations to help the people across the Tetons.
According to a history of Clawson at the Teton Valley Museum, the ward flood relief effort garnered $78 to help the flood victims, not a small sum in those days.
According to a Driggs Idaho Stake Jubilee publication, the Gros Ventre Branch of the church, which included members along what’s now called Mormon Row, also assisted in the cleanup and relief effort as most were on higher ground than the flood affected.
Coming to the aid of neighbors is part of the Teton Valley tradition, even if the effort extends across a mountain range.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum
