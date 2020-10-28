All of the many smaller schools in Teton Valley eventually consolidated with larger schools to get to the educational system the valley has now.
Here’s how students who lived in the Clawson area got there.
Before the Clawson Townsite was established, children attended classes in the North Leigh District 8.
One history has a Morris Clawson as the first settler of the area, who later sold some land to Spencer B. Clawson, who established the townsite of Clawson.
According to Frank Knight’s “History of Clawson,” the North Leigh District 8 was divided in 1904, with the southern portion becoming the South Leigh or Clawson. A frame one-room school house was building there and the school was named Clawson District 74.
About 1915 Clawson’s second schoolhouse was built, a two-room rock building on a rock foundation on the Clawson townsite.
For the 20 years this school was used, until 1935, it had no electricity.
The school closed in the spring of 1935 and its pupils were assigned to attend school in Tetonia.
The next school year, all of the students living south of the east-west road at Hatch’s Corner were assigned to go to classes in the Driggs School District No. 60, with those north of the highway sending their grade school students to Tetonia, according to the Knight history.
By 1935-36 it must have been easier to travel to school farther away from home.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, which has a plethora of information about the history of area schools.