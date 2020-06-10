In the pioneering communities of Teton Valley, church services where conducted wherever people could get together.
Long before a building could be constructed specifically for the purpose, church meetings were often held in homes.
According to a compilation of the history of Alta, Wyo., the first Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting on the Wyoming side of Teton Valley was held Jan. 10, 1892.
It was held at the home of Stine Ward. William Rigby, a stake councilor, and Thomas E. Ricks, stake president, were the speakers.
Church meetings were held in the homes of members, with each family taking turns.
A story is told of the turn of May Driggs, wife of Don C. Driggs, a later stake president.
It seems May Driggs was busy mopping the floor when people began to show up for church services. May had thought it was Saturday and was doing her usual Saturday work.
Now I understand where I get my forgetfulness.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum, where community histories can be researched.
