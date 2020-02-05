Chamber milestone

About 37 years ago, the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce was incorporated by Wendell Gillette, Brooke Saindon, and Ira Koplow to become the first valley-wide organization to promote commerce.
Koplow also was hired as the chamber’s director.
The board included Wendell Gillette, representing Victor as owner of the Rock Shop in Victor; Brooke Saindon, chamber secretary, representing Driggs as a real estate agent at Brewer Land Co.; Mark Melehes, representing Alta, Wyo., as owner of the Teton Teepee Lodge; and Rosemary Franz, treasurer, representing the valley at large.
Also on the board were Chris Nelson, president, representing Driggs as owner of Four Season Sports and John Mosher, representing Tetonia, as owner of Little Max’s Cafe.
The chamber’s biggest event was the Grand Teton Hot Air Balloon Races, according to Koplow, who provided the information for this column.
This photo is taken at the newly established Teton Valley Information Center and Historical Museum in 1983, which was located then at the spot now filled by the Driggs library.
Still going strong, the chamber continues its goal to promote commerce in the valley.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
