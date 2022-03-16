Cedron’s water adventures

Settlers used the best methods available to secure water for themselves and their livestock, and sometimes they ended up using several methods.
At first it wasn’t unusual for homesteaders to dip water from creeks or springs for their culinary needs.
Once settled for awhile, they refined their water systems using pipes, wells, reservoirs and settling boxes to get the water they needed.
An account by Asa J. Drake in Harold Forbush’s “Tales of the Big Hole Mountains” details in depth where each Cedron family got its water and how, including the adventures and travails of those efforts.
Drake said a new well was hand-dug for the “new” brick Cedron School. Right afterward a horse fell into the old well and died. The old well was filled in but the new well worked for a long time.
The Cedron LDS Church took water from a ditch running from Bouquet Creek until about 1945. Before that, the church deacons filled the glass sacrament service cups from the ditch, Drake said.
As the story goes, one deacon decided to fill all the cups at once by dipping the tray and all into the creek, with the cups just floating away. Another deacon decided to jump the fence to get to the creek rather than crawling through it. He jumped it with the sacrament trays and glass cups. The result was he hung up on the fence and the glass cups shattered when they fell.
One man who helped hand-dig a well all winter declared in the spring that he had the best grip in his hands he ever had in his life.
Another family went from dipping for culinary water from a creek to installing a gravity-fed pipe that froze up in the winter to digging a well.
Cedron families must have had a lot to discuss when the subject of water came up.