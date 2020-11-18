Let this be a cautionary tale for all of the ancestors of pioneer families in Teton Valley.
If you get a chance, take a drive with your oldest relatives.
Let them tell you about the valley as it was when they were growing up. Have them show you where they lived and where their family’s settled. Find out where they were born, where you were born, where their parents were born.
When you get home write down what you learned.
Trust me, when your family members are no longer around to show you these things, you will be happy for what you did discover on long drives or afternoon talks.
Had I not listened, I wouldn’t know that my mother would lie in her bed in the family shack in Sam, nearly 100 years ago, terrified at hearing mountain lions “crying like babies” in the surrounding hills.
I wouldn’t know where my grandmother’s family settled in the Bates area after moving to the valley from Sugar City. The place still stands. I recently showed it to my daughter and told her the story.
One day when I was accompanying my mother to a doctor’s appointment in the Driggs clinic, she was walking down the hallway and stopped for a second. She asked the nurse if we could step in a room. Now it’s an exam room. But long ago, my mother told me, that’s where I was born.
I’m happy to know these details. If you still have questions for your parents and grandparents and they still are able to answer. Ask the questions.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.