Canning produce wasn’t invented ion Teton Valley, but pioneers certainly took to the method of preserving what they could grow or forage.
To give credit where it’s due, the canning jar as we know it was patented in about 1858 by John Landis Mason, whose name is synonymous with the jars. Many companies produced jars through the years, and antique jars are quite the business among collectors..
A French chef, Nicolas Appert, actually is credited with coming up with the idea of sealing jars to preserve food. He used the wax seal method, which some cooks still use in preserving jellies and jams.
Commercially, canning jars are seldom used anymore except by specialty food crafters. Mostly it’s home canners that use them.
And in Teton Valley the tradition continues with especially loca yummy ingredients. In the cookbook, “Teton Valley Treasures,” produced by the Teton Valley Museum, the canning tradition is noted, and several recipes offers ways to use the bountiful produce grown in gardens and plucked from forest patches in competition with bears.
Among the ones seldom found in mass-market cookbooks are instructions for making chokecherry syrup and jelly, huckleberry and huckleberry-raspberry jam, many types of pickles and relishes and a personal favorite that takes my right back to my family kitchen, chili sauce.
My mother’s chili sauce could cure the common cold, the pungent aroma of onions and tomatoes and peppers stewed in vinegar and other spices.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.