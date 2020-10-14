A requirement of homesteading property was getting water to the property to raise crops and livestock, gardens and people.
Early on in Teton Valley the settlers located their holdings close to rivers and streams. The water was easier to get and the grass was greener for livestock.
But not everyone could be near the streams, so irrigation innovation began. Ditches were dug.
Two such ditches were known to exist before 1890, soon after settlers arrived in the valley. One ditch was located in the Felt area and the other was and still is called the String Canal south of Victor.
The pioneers were onto to something with their ditches. It wasn’t too long before many other canals and subsequent ditches helped irrigate the land to create viable farms.
Thirteen canals are listed in Teton Valley. They include six in the Clawson area, one in the Driggs area, three in the Victor area and three sourced off Fourth of July Peak south of Victor.
The canals still serve agricultural interests in the valley, though sometimes it appears the valley’s top crop is tourists.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.