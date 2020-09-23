The interesting rock building close to the stoplight in Driggs appears in some of the earliest photos of downtown Driggs.
In a couple of those photos you can see lettering that indicates it was the Driggs Post Office. In fact, longtime Driggs Post Mistress Sara Huff wrote a note on one photo indicating she worked there from 1936 to 1941 when the post office was located there. In 1941, she writes, the post office was moved to the hotel.
The earliest business I can recall in the rock building was Henrie’s Saddle Shop, where the smell of leather and canvas told you what the place was about before you got far inside. Most Driggs natives can tell stories about creations or fixes accomplished by the Henries at that shop.
Later, about the time the buffalo appeared on top, the building became an interesting restaurant.
Now the building houses a real estate office.
Maybe if you close your eyes and think quite hard, you might catch a hint of the aroma of leather when you step through the doors.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.