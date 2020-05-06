Thanks to an online posting, a treasure has been relocated in Teton Valley.
It’s called “Fourth Grade Guide to Teton Valley, Idaho.”
Compiled and printed 26 years ago, it offers up the history and stories of the early days of the valley through the eyes of Victor and Tetonia fourth-graders.
A grant from the state education department helped make the project possible, as well as help and support from numerous community members and teachers.
In general the students talked to old-timers and wrote what they learned. In some cases they photographed historic buildings and landmarks.
Hailey Smart documented all she knew about Merle Sewell, while Jan Amador talked about Cecil Jensen, a cowboy.
Katie Huskinson detailed how a grain elevation on Linderman Road was built in 1916 with tongue and groove boards. “It took one whole train to bring the wood to build it,” she said. “To make the elevator it cost $16,000.”
The history of Tetonia’s grain elevators, all about grain trucks and details about the grains themselves are included, And some of the students went all the way back to the days of rendezvous in Pierre’s Hole for their topics. Even the weather gets a writeup by Colby Lyons, who wisely suggests one “drive around and look at Teton Valley’s beauty, but don’t forget your coat!”
A copy of the book has been donated to the Teton Valley Museum, where it will be available for browsing. Thanks to Jeanne Anderson for making it happen.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.