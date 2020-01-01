Bank robber caught

Not only did Victor have a bank in the 1920s, but the small community also had a bank robbery.
According to a story in the Teton Peak Chronicle on Feb. 24, 1921, the Victor State Bank had a robbery Feb. 19 of that year.
The account says Delos Lauritzsen, the assistant cashier, was alone in the bank when the robber entered and locked the door behind himself, “leveling a revolver at Mr. Lauritzsen and commanding him to throw up his hands.”
The robber wanted Liberty bonds, but the clerk told him they weren’t kept at the bank, so he demanded currency, which he got.
With $300 in loot, the robber walked out the back door.
Lauritzsen sounded he alarm in Victor, and within minutes the robber was captured. Still holding the cash, he collapsed on the ground. When he regained consciousness he appeared to be demented, so he was taken to Salt Lake City for examination and treatment.
Since he appeared deranged and had no need for the money because his family was well off, it was determined he was not his normal self when he robbed the bank. “Liquor seemed to play a large part in bringing out the worst in people,” the account said.
