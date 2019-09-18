The Veterans Exhibit at the Teton Valley Museum is a tribute to all the veterans who have served in the U.S. military. It includes three rooms, with the walls covered with photos of men and women who served in wars from the Civil War through current times.
If you look closely, you can also see many individual stories of service, including that of World War II Navy veteran Bud Moulton Furniss.
Furniss died last year at 92. According to his obituary he had talked his mother into letting him join the Navy at age 17.
He was serving in the Pacific on a PT boat when he got orders in August 1945 to return to the U.S. for 30 days leave then report back for duty.
Things were different back then. He told a newspaper reporter sailors could kind of come and go. No plane was designated as his transportation, so he and his buddies from the PT boat hitched a ride on a converted B-24 to Manila, then they hitchhiked on a B-29 that was somewhat damaged. The plane had to return to the base with engine problems. Two weeks later they were on their way again to Saipan, Guam and a small set of Pacific islands via planes.
Then they had to catch a ride on a converted aircraft carrier to Hawaii. From there he flew to San Francisco and took a train into Teton Valley. According to the story, he stopped at the drug store and ordered an ice cream sundae with marshmallow. His waitress, Jean, caught his eye.
By the time his leave ended, they were engaged. She used his silk parachute from the B-29 to make her wedding dress.
When he died last year the couple had been married 72 years.
Find out more of the story at the museum.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.
