Teton Valley’s first election came in 1888, some 132 years ago.
B.W. Driggs in his “History of Teton Valley” notes that 14 votes were cast in the election that saw Harrison defeat Cleveland for the presidency. Voting was held at the E.B. Seymour home, where David Breckenridge was the election chairman, and Samuel Swanner and Ellett F. Seymour were election judges.
Two years later 55 people voted in the 1890 election held at the Star Commercial business in Driggs. The history said the registration sheet title read, “Teton Basin Precinct, Bingham County, Idaho, for the county and state election, Oct. 1, 1890.”
It was an important election, the first after Idaho won statehood.
An 1882 act of Congress and a state law, the Idaho Test Oath passed in 1884 by Idaho’s territorial legislature, had disenfranchised anyone who engaged in or belong to an organization that advocated polygamy, effectively preventing Mormons from voting, holding political office or sitting on juries.
In that 1890 election in Teton Valley, B.W. Driggs wrote that the Idaho Test Oath requirement kept election participation low. “Very few Mormons voted,” he said.
That would change in elections going forward. Mormon President Wilford Woodruff had renounced polygamy Sept 24, 1890, just a week before the election. With the change in church practice, the anti-polygamy laws became moot for them.
Anyone interested in who actually voted in that 1890 election can find a roll call of the names and ages in the history book.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the museum.