Among a list of natural resources in Teton Valley, the name Gilsonite turned up.
It’s understandable that people reading the “History of Teton Valley” might have skimmed right over it in the list that included gold, coal, oil, lead, copper, limestone, phosphate and talcum.
But a little history might help explain why B.W. Driggs included it in his book.
“A defined vein of Gilsonite has been opened up,” he writes with no further explanation in a chapter of his book about natural resources.
Gilsonite is a solid, black lightweight organic material that closely resembles coal. It’s one of the asphaltites, the definition says. Asphaltite is a native asphalt occurring in vertical vein deposits below the surface of the ground.
Since no more mention of the substance can be found in relation to the valley, the resource apparently wasn’t mined. But with coal and oil both discovered, it doesn’t seem so far fetched.
Valley pioneers, who mainly arrived from Utah, may have been familiar with Gilsonite because it was mined in the Uinta Basin of Utah starting in 1868, when two prospectors happened upon the substance thanks to Native Americans. One of prospectors was named Gilson.
The Teton Valley Museum has an extensive collection of coal mining history and artifacts related to mines at Sam, as well as details about other prospectors and their finds.
Gilsonite, however, isn’t mentioned.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.