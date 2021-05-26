The date is Aug. 15, 1933 – at the height of the Depression.
The location is Trail (Creek) Canyon near Victor.
The more than 100 men lined up for a photograph seem happy to be working. They even have their dog lined up front and center.
Behind them on a hill the photo shows tents, likely their lodging.
They were crew F-95, Camp 1308 of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a civilian workforce hired by the federal government to help build trails and roads and other public works during the Depression.
According to a story on the Idaho Public Television website, Idaho benefited greatly from the program. The state had 163 camps, and more than 30,000 Idaho men found work in those camps and in other CCC camps throughout the country.
In Idaho they helped build 90 dams and 200 lookouts. They planted millions of trees and built hundreds of miles of roads and trails.
The Teton Valley Museum is lacking in much information about the Victor camp and about the men who may have worked there. If you have any related information, please contact the museum.
Joyce Driggs Edlefsen has retired as our history columnist. We will continue to run older pieces by her from time to time. The TVN is grateful for her contribution to preserving the history and heritage of the valley.