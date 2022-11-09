...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW PRODUCING VISIBILITY UNDER 1 MILE AT TIMES
AND QUICK ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW...
At 406 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located near Ammon to
Pocatello to Raft River, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another band
was developing from near Minidoka to Burley, also moving northeast
at 40 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,
Heyburn, Driggs, Swan Valley, Malta, Ririe, Neeley, Chesterfield,
Shelley, Palisades, Chubbuck and Ammon.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour
or more in these bands of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
In the undated photo “Count” Julian M. DeCoster looks at home near his log house on Dry Creek in the Judkins area near Felt.
But when he settled in the area in 1900, not everyone welcomed him. According to B.W. Driggs’ “History of Teton Valley,” DeCoster located his house on a bluff with a commanding view. He had the idea of making a game preserve where often in the winter herds of elk would come seeking feed.
There was a spring nearby and an old corral built long before by horse thieves. It was also used as a hunters camp. Driggs said the corral was in a draw with a side hill.
“To make a good foundation he built a rock wall 6 feet high and a stone fireplace with 8 feet of rock and clay,” Driggs said.
But when DeCoster was gone the following winter, someone dug the whole thing down, thinking it was some sort of cache.
“Some of his enemies also placed cartridges in his stove and shot up his house and occasionally took a shot at him,” according to Driggs, who offered no other mention of the man, except to say he could be credited with first locating the site of the future Felt power dam in the Teton River Narrows near Felt.
Edlefsen is a volunteer at the Teton Valley Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.